Shonnette Dover’s sister charged with being accessory after murder

THE teenage sister of Shonnette Dover, who was murdered and buried in a shallow grave at Linden, was charged on Tuesday afternoon with accessory after the fact of murder. Dover, who was reported missing on April 3, 2021, was found dead in a shallow grave aback the Canvas City, Wismar house of her purported boyfriend, Shaquawn Alleyne. Police had received legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to charge the teen.

The 15-year-old appeared at the Linden Magistrate’s Court and was remanded to prison. She was represented by attorneys, Dexter Todd and Dexter Smartt.

She was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge and was remanded to the Sophia Juvenile Holding Centre until May 28, 2021.

The court sought information from the Child Care and Protection Agency about protective custody for the teenager. However, it was disclosed that no such facility is available. A decision was made by the magistrate to therefore keep her in custody since the young lady had expressed fear of being released into the custody of her parents, who may not be able to protect her.

Last week, the teenager led investigators to her sister’s body which was buried in Alleyne’s backyard.

She allegedly admitted to police that she assisted Alleyne to bury her sister’s body. She allegedly said that her sister was shot by the boyfriend as he cleaned a gun.

The teen also allegedly told investigators that after the shooting, she accompanied the boyfriend to his father’s home. They later returned to the boyfriend’s residence and proceeded to bury the woman’s body. The father was also arrested and is assisting with investigations.

Police have issued a wanted bulletin for Alleyne, called “Iswe”, for questioning in relation to the alleged murder committed between April 3 and 30, 2021. Investigators believe that he has escaped to French Guiana. Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Shaquawn Alleyne is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers: 444-3406, 444-3297, 444-3351, 444-3512 444-24429, 442-0759, 225-3650, 226-1928, 911, or the nearest police station.