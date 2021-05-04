News Archives
E - Papers
Ramesh Persaud is new DDL Managing Director
Newly appointed Managing Director of DDL, Ramesh Persaud
AFTER spending more than 11 years at the helm of the Institute of Private Enterprise Development (IPED), Ramesh Persaud will take on a new role as Managing Director at one of Guyana’s largest indigenous companies, the Demerara Distillers Group (DDL).

The company, in a statement, announced that Persaud’s appointment took effect on May 3, 2021.
The DDL Group has steadily been growing and expanding, and the decision to appoint a Managing Director was made in light of this rapid development.
Chairman of the group, Komal Samaroo, welcoming Persaud to the company, said: “I am delighted to welcome Mr. Persaud to the DDL Group at this time as we prepare to embark on the next phase of expansion and modernisation of the group.

“We have a very ambitious agenda over the next five years with several projects identified. Mr. Persaud’s addition to the leadership team will certainly place us in a strong position to successfully achieve our goals.”

Persaud is the newest addition to the executive team, which includes Allison Thorne, Director/Company Secretary; Sharda Veeren-Chand, Director of Marketing; Moneeta Singh-Bird, Director of Human Resources; Sharon SueHang-Baksh, Director of Technical Services; Shaun Caleb, Chief Production Officer; and Vasudeo Singh, Chief Financial Officer.
Commenting on his appointment, Persaud said: “Demerara Distillers Limited is known for delivering impressive results for its shareholders through its visionary leadership, committed team and quality products.

“The company is consistent in meeting and exceeding expectations of customers both in local and international markets. It is an honour and privilege for me to be joining the leadership team in this great company. I look forward to making a meaningful contribution as we continue to navigate the path of opportunities that will come our way.”

The new Managing Director, a Chartered Accountant, and the holder of an MBA from Heriot Watt University, has many years of executive experience.

In addition to his many years of managerial experience, Persaud is currently Chairman of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), and sits on several boards, including the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), TOPCO (a Subsidiary of the DDL group), and CAGI, among others. He is also a former Chairman of the Private Sector Commission.

Staff Reporter

