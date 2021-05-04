Businessman shoots home intruder

A 20-year-old man was shot to the back, arm and abdomen during an alleged attempted ‘break and entry’ of the premises of a North West District, Region One businessman, who is a licensed firearm holder.

The suspect is currently under police guard at the Mabaruma Regional Hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

It is alleged that the young man was shot on Sunday during his attempt to break into Sheldon Baharally’s Settlement, North West District house.

Police Headquarters noted that Baharally, a 33-year-old businessman, woke after midnight and confronted someone who was trying to break into the house; he fired several shots in the person’s direction but the person managed to escape.

Police were immediately informed and investigations commenced. Acting on information, investigators picked up the 20-year-old male at his house in the Barima River.

According to the police, when questioned about his injuries, the young man said that he was at a house the night before and was shot.