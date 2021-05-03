News Archives
Minister Parag congratulates Region Two top CSEC performers
Minister of the Public Service, Sonia Parag (second from left) is pictured with the top CSEC performers
THE top three Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) students for Region Two, Duvina Seurattan, Swasti Saytoo, and Tabitha Alves, were, on Saturday, publicly recognised by Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag and the regional administration.
During the launch of the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) Programme in the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) compound, the top performers were called on stage by Regional Executive Officer, Devanand Ramdatt.
Public Service Minister, Sonia Parag, congratulated the students on behalf of President Irfaan Ali and Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand.
Seurattan, of Cullen, topped the region and secured the second spot for the country with 19 Grade Ones and two Grade Twos. Saytooh’s 18 Grade Ones and 3 Grade Twos were good enough for the second spot in the region and the third best performance in the country. Alves of Queenstown, who was awarded 16 Grade Ones and 4 Grade Twos, came in third in the region and 10th in the country.

From left to right: Duvina Seurattan, Swasti Saytoo and Tabitha Alves

Minister Parag, in her remarks, said the Government of Guyana and the Ministry of Education are extremely happy and satisfied with the students’ outstanding performance. She told the teenagers that they have broken the glass ceiling and have proved that women can do so much and be empowered.
She said she was also impressed with Saytoo who had performed a classical dance during the GOAL launch. The minister noted that Essequibo has always set a standard for the education sector and she expected that persons would once again excel.
Minister Parag used the opportunity to congratulate the top performers and all the other students who have done well at the regional examination. She also encouraged them to continue to climb the academic ladder and to further their studies. She also used the opportunity to take a photo with the top performers.
Meanwhile, Ramdatt extended congratulations to the top students and their parents for making Essequibo proud. Ramdatt said he admires them not only for being academically brilliant but also for their good dancing and public speaking skills.

Indrawattie Natram

