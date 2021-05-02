CJIA gets $400M screening equipment

FOUR new pieces of screening equipment costing $400M were commissioned on Saturday at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), at Timehri, East Bank Demerara, to help detect such civil aviation threats as the illegal trafficking of drugs, explosives and other substances and products.

The new scanners are ideally intended to help detect the threats at reference quickly, and aid law enforcement in its fight against narco-trafficking at Guyana’s main ports of entry. The new machines have automatic detection capabilities, and will allow the screener to manipulate and further examine anomalies detected in passenger luggage.

The equipment that were commissioned are the CTX 5800 explosive detection system (EDS), which uses a single X-ray generator to provide high-resolution 3D images for quick and accurate threat analysis; the dual x-ray HI-SCAN 6040-2, which generates reliable, high-quality dual-view images; the Rapiscan 620DV, which uses innovative dual-view technology to generate a horizontal and vertical view of the object under inspection; and the IONSCAN 600, which provides accurate trace-explosives and narcotic detections simultaneously or individually.

Two of the new screening equipment will be deployed at the Passenger In-transit and Staff Screening Points, while the other two have been designated for passenger use. Minister of Public Works with responsibility for Aviation, Bishop Juan Edghill called the moment historical, as the new equipment will be replacing an over 60-year-old scanner.

He noted that the government, in combatting crime, is committed to taking airport and aviation security to “the next level” through the use of modern pieces of innovative technology.

“The President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s administration is taking aviation security, airport security, countering the trafficking of narcotics and other illegal drugs and substances, preventing the passage of explosives and other illegal items through our airport seriously.

This is a 400-million-dollar investment funded by the CJIA, with support from the government, and, essentially, we are removing equipment that is almost 60 years old in one instance, and putting in new modern equipment,” Minister Edghill said.

THE LARGER PICTURE

Minister Edghill noted that this move is in keeping with the government’s commitment to the modernisation and transformation of Guyana. He explained that the change in the physical infrastructure of the CJIA must be complemented with the technology to support innovative advancement.

He said that the government understands the link between modern infrastructure and economic growth, and its intent is to have Guyana continue to rise as a tourist destination.

“If we are going to be able to have that, we have to have the capacity to move passengers along quicker and safer; and once you’re enlarging and expanding, you have to ensure that you take care of possible risks,” Minister Edghill said, adding:

“We as a government, while we’re a peace-loving developing country, we don’t take anything for granted. So, in our modernisation layout, while we’re inviting the world of investors; attracting foreign direct investment; bringing in the international companies, we are thinking about ensuring our own safety precautions are being taken.”

The government had previously indicated its intent to have Guyana and the CJIA become a hub that links the Caribbean with South America. One of the new pieces of scanning equipment is being designated for use by passengers using the CJIA as a transit point to other countries; this is being done to enhance the security procedures of the airport.

STAFF PURPOSES

Minister Edghill noted that with the inclusion of the new pieces of equipment, staff members, airport security personnel, and the owners of concessions and their staff will, for the first time, have access to their own scanners, and will not be utilising the same passenger scanner as they make their way to their designated locations throughout the day.

“We don’t want men and women who are being enticed with filthy lucre to compromise a system; we don’t want people who would delete images and prevent prosecution. We want people who are honest; people who are upright; people who are properly equipped,” Minister Edghill said.

Besides the four new scanners, the CJIA has updated several of its security equipment, which include its ProVision Automatic Target Detection (ATD), which quickly screens passengers, using the safe active millimeter wave (MMW) radio frequency technology to automatically detect concealed objects made of a broad variety of materials, be they metallic or non-metallic.

Upgrades were also done to the CJIA’s Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras which now feature facial recognition and licence plate recognition cameras.