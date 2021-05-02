Govt’s online scholarships rolled out in Region Three

AS the Government of Guyana continues to roll out its 20,000 Online Scholarship Programme countrywide, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand on Saturday said the administration is here to serve every Guyanese by providing.

Minister Manickchand told those in attendance at the Leonora Synthetic Track and Field Facility in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) that their presence is evidence that Guyanese are buying into the initiative and recognise the benefits that are possible by applying for a scholarship under the programme to pursue a course of study.

This scholarship programme is being managed by the Ministry of Education and Ministry of the Public Service and executed by the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL). Minister Manickchand said that the establishment of GOAL is a promise being delivered to provide learning opportunities to Guyanese across Guyana at no cost to them. She said the programme was crafted as a result of consultations and engagements at the community level to ascertain what the needs of the population are, as they relate to academic development.

She explained that through GOAL, which is led by Professor Dr. Jacob Opadeyi, Guyana is collaborating with renowned universities from Asia, Europe and the Caribbean to provide online courses that offer certificate, diploma, bachelor’s degree, master’s and PhD qualifications to successful students.

Further, she said that among the over 80 programmes available, some do not require formal qualifications. She added that there is the Bachelor’s Preparatory Programme (BPP) that allows persons who have not obtained the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) to pursue a degree programme upon completion.

Minister Manickchand told residents of Region Three that there is a programme for everyone, from medicine, nursing, teaching and education, dairy farming, motorcycle servicing and repairs, among others.

According to the Education Minister, successful applicants are not required to pay an application fee to the universities, tuition fees nor a fee to collect their certificates.

“As a government, we are paying for it and we believe that is us buying for you a brighter future. This will be free of cost for each of you that is successful.”

Minister Manickchand comforted those gathered that after being awarded the scholarship, they will not be left alone to complete the programme. She said that successful applicants will continue to have the support of the Government of Guyana.

“We are holding your hand through this programme. We are ensuring that while you go to work and look after your families, we are walking with you and supporting you to give you the push you need to reach the next level. You will get whatever support you need to go on this programme and be successful,” Minister Manickchand remarked.

Meanwhile, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, who is from Region Three, said that he was happy to see the turnout and interest in the programme.

“This programme is for every boy and girl who were told that they can’t do better…You can do better with education,” Minister Indar noted.

He spoke of his humble beginnings and said that he wished such an opportunity was available to him when growing up. He encouraged residents to choose this moment to take the next step at developing themselves, so that they can improve their standard of living and enjoy a better life.