Joint operation between Guyana, Suriname leads to drug bust

A COLLABORATIVE effort between the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) and Suriname Law Enforcement Authorities has resulted in the confiscation of 902 kilograms of cocaine at Tafelberg, Suriname. According to a statement from CANU, this is a result of close and intensive cooperation at all levels among CANU, Suriname authorities and other partner countries in the fight against organised crime, particularly trafficking in narcotics.

Organised crime is a transnational problem and requires trusted cooperation among law enforcement authorities in the region and further afield.

The local law enforcement unit said this level of cooperation is part of the Government of Guyana’s multi-faceted approach to suppressing and ultimately eliminating the scourge of drug trafficking in Guyana. This strategy will continue to be enhanced to deter traffickers from using Guyana’s territory to further their illicit activities.