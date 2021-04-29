News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Joint operation between Guyana, Suriname leads to drug bust
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
CANU

A COLLABORATIVE effort between the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) and Suriname Law Enforcement Authorities has resulted in the confiscation of 902 kilograms of cocaine at Tafelberg, Suriname. According to a statement from CANU, this is a result of close and intensive cooperation at all levels among CANU, Suriname authorities and other partner countries in the fight against organised crime, particularly trafficking in narcotics.
Organised crime is a transnational problem and requires trusted cooperation among law enforcement authorities in the region and further afield.
The local law enforcement unit said this level of cooperation is part of the Government of Guyana’s multi-faceted approach to suppressing and ultimately eliminating the scourge of drug trafficking in Guyana. This strategy will continue to be enhanced to deter traffickers from using Guyana’s territory to further their illicit activities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.