Guyana administers more than 128,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines

— adult vaccine legislation put on the back burner

AT the end of Tuesday, the local health authorities have been able to administer 128,740 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines to people across Guyana, according to Health Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony.

On Wednesday, during his daily COVID-19 update, the Health Minister said that Guyana’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout has been progressing well and that the country has been able to vaccinate at least a quarter of the target population with one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Additionally, he highlighted that 2,941 persons have received their second dose of the vaccine and hence, would be fully immunised against the novel, deadly coronavirus. He said that Guyana is targeting about 500,000 adults in its vaccination rollout, so that the country can achieve herd immunity. Through this, the spread and effect of the SARS-CoV-2 virus (that causes the disease, COVID-19) would be significantly reduced.

Meanwhile, responding to questions from the Guyana Chronicle, the Health Minister highlighted that the new COVID-19 immunisation legislation, which was expected to be presented to the National Assembly early this year, has been placed on the back burner.

“We’ve had a discussion on the legislation but we believe that we don’t need the legislation at this time. With the current legal framework that we have on the books already, we can proceed with vaccination and that’s what we’re doing,” the Health Minister said.

Last December, Dr. Frank Anthony said that a draft legislation, a new immunisation bill that will allow for the vaccination of adults, would be presented to the National Assembly in early 2021.

“Our current legislation only provides for immunisation of children. It does not allow for the immunisation of adults,” Minister Anthony explained then.

The existing legislation is the Public Health (School children) Immunisation Act. This act makes provision for the immunisation of persons seeking entry into schools and day-care centres. This does not cater for adults, however. And instead of amending this existing legislation, it was explained that a new legislation will be introduced.