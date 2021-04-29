$92M living quarters for judicial officers in Berbice commissioned

NO longer will judicial officers, not resident in the County of Berbice, but presiding over matters in the County, have to endure the “stress” of locating appropriate accommodation, as they will now benefit from a $92 million investment, which will provide them with a safe and comfortable abode.

The brand-new judicial officers’ living quarters commissioned on Wednesday, situated in the compound of the Berbice High Court, Main Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice, will serve to benefit magistrates, commissioners of title and other judicial officers on duty in the Ancient County.

The building, intended to provide a safe and comfortable environment for judicial officers as they dispense justice, will also save the State some $4.5 million annually, as $375,000 is currently expended on a monthly basis to house judicial officers in Berbice.

It comprises of four apartments, each apartment has two bedrooms, one of which is self-contained, a spacious dining room, living room, modern kitchen and toilet and bath facilities, and will house three magistrates and one commissioner of title or land court judge as they are commonly known.

Present at the commissioning ceremony were Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, S.C; Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag) Yonette Cummings, O.R, C.C.H; Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George, C.C.H, S.C; Commander of Regional Division Six, Senior Superintendent Ramlakhan, and Officer-in-Charge of the New Amsterdam Prison, Udistair Holligan.

The event was also attended by Registrar of the Supreme Court, Sueanna Lovell; High Court Judges Jo-Ann Barlow and Sandra Kurtzious; Commissioners of Title,,,,, Nicola Pierre and Priscilla Chandra-Haniff; Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan; Magistrates Renita Singh, Peter Hugh and Alex Moore, along with other judicial officers.

Delivering remarks at the opening ceremony Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag) Yonette Cummings described the commissioning as “another important chapter in the history of the Supreme Court of Judicature”, as she noted that the ceremony showcased the judiciary’s commitment of “getting the job done” with the “wellbeing and comfort” of judicial officers in mind.

As she expressed gratitude to the judicial officers present for their service, the Chancellor made Biblical reference to the book of Proverbs chapter 24 verses three to four to describe the judicial officers as “precious and pleasant riches” who are tasked with dispensing justice.

“It was thought necessary for us to utilise our existing real estate and build living quarters for our staff so that they can be comfortable as they dispense justice. Some years ago, a decision was taken to build the judges’ quarters; again the same thinking resulted in safe comfortable accommodation for our staff; so we have judges and magistrates and commissioners of title in one safe environment” she said.

Endeavouring to make the accommodation a “home away from home”, the Chancellor announced that a gym, a pergola and a gazebo, will soon be constructed in the compound of the High Court, for staff to exercise and relax after a hard day’s work.

In making brief comments, Magistrate Peter Hugh, Resident Magistrate in the Berbice Magisterial District, hailed the initiative as he recalled the challenges he encountered while seeking appropriate housing accommodation when he was assigned to preside in the Magisterial District.

“Eventually I did find accommodation, then the difficulty was amenities. I had to wait months before I could get Internet. Within the time that I have been serving in Berbice I have relocated for several reasons twice. I rather hope and I am certain that this is the last time that I am relocating,” he said.

“Permit me to express gratitude on behalf of myself, as well as all the judicial officers, who will benefit from these accommodations and who will not have to go through the stress and trauma of trying to locate safe and comfortable accommodation,” he added.

Attorney-General, Anil Nandlall, explained that no longer will judges be exposed to security risks and “perception of influences that would have been inimical to the best interest” of the justice system.

“By relocating them within the confines of this secure compound, we have brought that problem to an end, and in this beautiful edifice that we are assembled here to celebrate I have no doubt that they would be securely and comfortably accommodated,” Nandlall said.

The Minister of Legal Affairs noted that the Executive arm of Government is proud to continue to collaborate with the Judiciary, as the Judiciary continues to execute its mandate of delivering quality justice to the people of Guyana.