Unite against gender-based violence
Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha
Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha

— Minister Mustapha urges Berbicians

AGRICULTURE Minister Zulfikar Mustapha on Saturday urged Berbicians to come together and take a firm stance against gender-based violence.
The minister made this appeal at the launch of the Men and Women’s umbrella programmes at the Humanitarian Mission Guyana Incorporated (HMGI) at Ankerville, Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice.

The programmes are designed to educate and empower men and boys and women and girls to make meaningful contributions to society through training.  The men’s programme teaches men to become advocates for women, against domestic violence and abuse.
Minister Mustapha said a collective effort is required to stem this scourge.

“Gender-based violence is a worrying social issue in our country. It is a real issue and all of us have to tackle this scourge collectively.”
He noted that while the administration is focusing on development of the economy, it is also working to ensure that the human capital is developed through education and training opportunities.

“Education is the key to reducing gender-based violence in our country and… through the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, there are a number of measures that the government has implemented to tackle social issues,” the minister said.

Minister Mustapha is also urging organisations to play a role in addressing these issues, as a multi-faceted approach is needed.
Meanwhile, he commended the efforts of the HMGI.

“The event is important and that is the kind of skills that organisations like these I must commend for the impact they will have on the people,” he said. The organisation promotes skills training and counselling for individuals as its mission is to educate and empower persons.

(DPI)

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
