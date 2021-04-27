Hampers distributed to Santa Aratak residents

— Minister McCoy urges residents to get immunised against COVID-19

MINISTER within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, has said that the PPP/C Government will continue to serve the people of Guyana with sincerity and commitment.

Minister McCoy made the statement on Sunday during an outreach to Santa Aratak, a community located up the Kamuni Creek, Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara). He was joined by Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud.

The ministers’ visit is part of the government’s series of outreaches to meet residents nationwide to ensure that their livelihoods are being maintained. Several hampers were distributed during the consultation.

Minister McCoy said every household would be able to benefit from the nation’s resources.

Residents were reminded of the lack of finances and resources the PPP/C found after entering office in August 2020.

“The economic geniuses among us, in the persons of Vice-President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo and President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, we were able to steer the ship safely to a situation where we were able to deal with the priorities at the moment, and to deal with it understanding the hardship of our people.”

The minister said while the results of the elections were stalled for some five months by the APNU+AFC, its government officials were still utilising funds from the treasury to aid their effort to “deny all of us the right to the government of our choice.”

He stated that it was the caring PPP/C government that put the people first and adopted several approaches to tackle the COVID-19 situation, following the callous behaviour of the Coalition.

“It is by the astute leadership of the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, that we were able to immediately put in place the measures that were absent in the first place because of the failure of the previous government.

The hospitals and health centres in this country were without the necessary tools and medications to treat with this pandemic. “As a result, our situation, if you believe it’s bad today, would have been 10 times worse because of what prevailed at that time,” he added.

Further, Minister McCoy urged residents to ensure that they get immunised against COVID-19, noting that the vaccine is the safest option now to prevent transmission.

Meanwhile, Minister Persaud said the government is not focused on any specific race, colour or creed, but stands committed to helping every Guyanese in keeping its mission.

Some $10 million was distributed to Santa Aratak earlier this year from government’s $1.6 billion COVID-19 cash grant investment initiative for hinterland communities.

“We intend to ensure that the $10 million is spent properly for the people of this village,” Minister Persaud stated.

He noted that the money would be used to purchase a 75-horsepower engine, a 40-foot boat, and a generator for the water system, among other things.

Last Friday, the two ministers collaborated and distributed almost 400 hampers to residents of Orealla and Siparuta, East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six).

