Guyana maintains efficient child immunisation amid global decline

PRIOR to the emergence of the coronavirus, global immunisation efforts catered for 26 dangerous diseases. After the COVID-19 pandemic hit, scores of immunisation campaigns were halted, resulting in a worldwide decline of children being vaccinated against a wide range of diseases, including polio.

Despite the global decline, however, health authorities in Guyana have managed to maintain a very strong vaccination programme for the nation’s children.

“Over the last year, despite COVID, we have been able to continue that immunisation programme,” said Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony, as he addressed the recommissioning ceremony for the renovated Diamond Diagnostic Centre.

He specified that the vaccination coverage for children in Guyana stand at approximately 90 per cent. In some instances, immunisation levels have even touched on 100 per cent coverage, making this an exceptional fete for Guyana.

“We are giving about 18 different types of vaccines to our children,” Dr. Anthony posited.

In a recent report, the global Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recognised that due to the COVID-19 virus, too many children are missing out on the life-saving power of vaccines. The report indicated that some 13.8 million children go without receiving a single dose of vaccine every year.

As World Immunisation Day commences (April 24 – April 30), the CDC said that almost 70 preventive immunisation campaigns in over 60 countries remain postponed due to COVID-19, and routine immunisation coverage remains on a global decline, even in the United States.

“As a global immunisation community, we must not lose track of these missed children, and we must close the gaps that hinder the equitable delivery and access to all vaccines in childhood and throughout the lifespan,” the CDC said.

Meanwhile, minister Anthony attributed the success of Guyana’s immunisation programme to the commitment of health workers all across the country.

“Without them going that extra mile; without them going out and making sure that every child is getting their vaccine, this would not have been possible,” Dr. Anthony surmised.

He also used the opportunity to reiterate the importance of adults capitalising on the invaluable opportunity to get vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus.

“The President and the Government of Guyana have invested a lot of money to ensure that we procure vaccines for every single adult in Guyana; we have now tied up some arrangements to ensure that everyone in Guyana would be able to get that COVID-19 vaccine; that cannot be said for many countries,” Dr. Anthony emphasised.

He noted that even though the government has managed to secure an adequate supply of the COVID-19 vaccines, these will serve no purpose locked away in storage.

“The only way out of this pandemic is that each adult in Guyana most take the COVID-19 vaccine,” the minister emphasised.

He reported that as of Friday, April 23, 2021, a total of 116, 285 persons have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. “That is still not enough…we need to move from where we are now, to close to 85 per cent of our population receiving the vaccine,” Dr. Anthony posited.

He emphasised that while the COVID-19 vaccines are not a cure and does not fully guard against the virus, it will significantly reduce chances of infection. Dr. Anthony said that even in cases where a vaccinated person contracts the deadly virus, the vaccines will minimise symptoms and prevent death.

“All the vaccines that are in use, 100 per cent, prevent people from dying from COVID,” the Health Minister noted.