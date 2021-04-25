President Ali says preventing crime requires partnerships, innovations

PRESIDENT Irfaan Ali has assured that all “hands are on deck” to address the important issue of crime and to equip the police with the necessary tools to carry out their functions effectively.

President Ali made this statement while delivering a virtual address to the Private Sector Commission’s (PSC) Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday.

“The government has recognised the importance of protecting its people, property and life. All efforts and hands are on deck to address the mechanism to equip law enforcement with necessary tools, equipment and training to make their duties successful,” the President was quoted as saying in a release from the Office of the President on Friday.

He said that while crime itself has evolved over the years, local law enforcement must be challenged to keep abreast with preventative measures and investigative reach.

The President, however, pointed out that although the government is responsible for providing public security to citizens, the issue of crime can only be resolved through partnerships.

“We need the collaboration of the Private Sector.”

The Head of State noted that while much has been done to reform, train, strengthen and invest in tools and equipment, security remains a work in progress.

“The more developed a country becomes, the more sophisticated the crime is.”

The Head of State reminded the Private Sector that although $15B has been allocated to the security sector in 2021, plans are already underway to ensure that resources, both human and financial, are targetted to get the best possible result.

A key component of this plan, he added, is the setting up of Command Centres, operated by the police, in high crime areas. The President stressed that collaboration with the Private Sector is needed to effectively combat crime.

“That is why, at the regional level, at police stations level themselves, we are now establishing management committees that involve civil society, involve the private sector in providing that oversight at the station level.”

He emphasised that resolving the issue of crime calls for innovative thinking, partnership and proactive work.

“And we’re very open to discussing ways in which private sector and government can collaborate in this regard.”