Shaheed Boys and Girls Orphanages in need of more assistance

DESPITE the constant bookings for feedings at the Shaheed Boys and Girls Orphanages in Kitty and Oleander Gardens, respectively, House Mother, Thandy Newton and secretary of the orphanages, Merissa Permaul, have said that both facilities are in need of a lot more.

Both women, during an interview with the Guyana Chronicle on Friday, stressed on the importance of increased contributions during Ramadan.

Newton said that during the period at reference, they mainly depend on donors for supplies and monetary contributions to last them the rest of the year.

“We don’t want to look ungrateful; we want them to know that we’re thankful, and we appreciate all that they do for us. But we still welcome more; we’re still in need, and we’d still gladly welcome all that we can get, because this is Ramadan. This is the month where we depend on whatever donations, monetary and otherwise, to take us through the year,” Permaul later said.

She added that since the fire in early February in the dressing room of the upper flat of the orphanage at Oleander Gardens, which left over 20 girls in dire need of personal items, they have had a lot of support in terms of clothing and shoe donations.

“It’s not like we’re not getting stuff, you know; we’re getting help, but we’re not getting enough of certain things. Certain needs are being fulfilled, and certain needs are not, Permaul said, adding: “Right now, they need bedsheets, chest of drawers and wardrobes for both sides. And they need hygiene items and cleansing detergents; sanitisers and everyday stuff. But we don’t put a number on the things we need, because we’re accepting… If a person can even bring one; that’s good. If anybody calls here to ask us, ‘Well, what you need?’ it depends on you. You can choose what it is you can afford to do for us. We don’t just say, you can give us four wardrobes. No, we might need four wardrobes, but if you can assist us in buying one, somebody else is going to help us with getting another one.” Further, Newton noted that while persons were in the habit of contributing cooked food to the orphanages, as well as some groceries, there were some things which were constantly contributed, and some necessities which may have been unconsciously overlooked.

While she did note that it was common practice for persons to contribute bags of rice, flour, sugar, cooking gas, vegetables and bread, things such as maintenance bills and staff salaries depended on monetary contributions, which are not as frequent as food contributions.

“Remember, we still have staff and so to pay, so we’d really just like people to help us in whatever way they can. The thing is, you can’t always pressure one person. Not because they are always doing this, that you would put pressure on them to keep helping out,” she empathized.

She took the opportunity to highlight the overwhelming support that the orphanage has been receiving, and reassured donors that their efforts were not in vain. She sincerely expressed her gratitude to the persons who she says make the upkeep of the orphanage easier for the staff members there.

“We want our constant donors to know that we appreciate all the support we get. You know, because they don’t have to do it, but they do, and so we really appreciate what they’re doing for us,” she enthused. The Shaheed Boys and Girls Orphanages are currently home to 51 children; 30 girls and 21 boys, ranging from ages two to 17. Persons desirous of donating hygienic and personal supplies can contact the main office at (+592) 226-9620. Monetary contributions can be deposited into Demerara Bank account number 401-3223, in the name of the Shaheed Orphanage.