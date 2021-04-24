IOM Guyana donates furniture and equipment to Health Ministry

THE International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Guyana, on Friday, handed over furniture and other items to the Ministry of Health for use at mobile COVID-19 vaccination sites.

The items which included 10 industrial fans, 450 white folding chairs, 60 white folding tables, six air conditioner units, gasoline generators, and seven industrial-graded tents, were handed over by IOM’s Chief of Mission, Robert Natiello, during a simple ceremony held at the ministry’s Kingston bond.

He expressed pleasure on behalf of the IOM to be contributing to the country’s fight against COVID-19 and explained that the items will be used for the ministry’s mobile vaccination units.

The COVID-19 vaccination programme in Guyana began its rollout on February 11, and has since been progressing well, with at least 73,600 doses being administered so far.

Earlier this month, both the Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, and Adviser to the Ministry of Health, Dr. Leslie Ramsammy, were continuously urging persons to not only get vaccinated, but to observe all COVID-19 protocols and guidelines, including the correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving home, maintaining the six-foot physical distance from others, and good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of the virus. “Once we follow the rules, the end is near,” Ramsammy had stressed, at a handing over and vaccination drive earlier this month. “But if we don’t, then the end of COVID-19 might never come,” he said.