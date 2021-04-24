Measures in place to combat COVID-19 at Supreme Court

FROM the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to now, the Supreme Court of Judicature Guyana (SCJG) has implemented and maintained necessary precautionary measures to combat the deadly COVID-19 virus and protect its staff.

This was noted in a press release from the SCJG, responding to what it describes as a “misleading article” authored by attorney-at-law, Richard Millington, Director of Communications of the Caribbean Guyana Institute for Democracy (CGID).

In that article titled “CGID Expresses Concern Over the Guyana Supreme Court Forcing Its Staff To Work Although The Court Complex is a COVID-19 Hotspot”, CGID noted that it received calls from staff of the Supreme Court office complex, who complained of colleagues being tested positive for the virus, however, management is “forcing” staff to continue working.

“The staff complained that although the Court is a current COVID-19 hotspot, no measures have been taken to close down operations, sanitise the complex or get everyone who likely was exposed tested,” the article noted.

However, in response, the Supreme Court elaborated that it collaborated with the Ministry of Health and the COVID-19 Task Force on the implementation of all established guidelines and protocols to ensure the safe operation of the judicial system.

The Supreme Court highlighted a list of measures it implemented in it’s fight against the virus, including but not limited to, regular sanitisation and fumigation of its premises, provision of personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff and provision of free transportation to and from work for staff to minimise risk associated with the use of public transportation.

In addition, community health workers are stationed at the Court entrances; there has been a move towards the utilisation of technology to conduct virtual trials in an attempt to reduce the number of persons who visit the courts on a daily basis; paying for COVID-19 testing for staff at Eureka Labs; arranging for vaccines to be made available to staff and members of the judiciary and COVID-19 sensitisation through webinars.

The release noted that despite the implementation of these measures, over the past week and a half, reports were received of members of staff testing positive for the virus. Those staffers have been required to quarantine and their offices were sanitised, the court conducted contact tracing and testing was arranged for persons with the greatest risk of exposure.

“Every case was treated with the utmost seriousness and all protocols were followed. Management is actively considering all options as we seek to take the best course of action for all concerned, in light of the fact that the judiciary is designated as an essential service to the populace,” the release noted.

The Supreme Court also has active COVID-19 management committees, and an emergency meeting was held on April 22, 2021 with heads of department and supervisory staff to address the current situation. “We reiterate that it is indeed unfortunate that despite what is a robust COVID-19 response, inaccurate views could be expressed,” the release noted.