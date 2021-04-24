Guyana Dental Council meets with AG

ATTORNEY-General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, S.C., on Friday, met with members of the Dental Council of Guyana to discuss a revision of the Dental Registration Act 1966. At the meeting, which was requested by the Guyana Dental Council, members of the council highlighted a number of deficiencies within the Dental Registration Act 1966, which is alleged to be archaic and ineffective to properly govern the dental sector. One of the major concerns of the representatives which was discussed is the inability to competently register and discipline those who fall within the purview of the law. Nandlall made the commitment that the office of the Chief Parliamentary Counsel will collaborate with the Council in a concerted effort to examine similar laws in the region and to craft recommendations to modernise and strengthen the current Act. The Attorney-General emphasised that at the appropriate time, all relevant stakeholders will be consulted, stressing that consultation remains a hallmark of this administration.