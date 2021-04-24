News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Guyana Dental Council meets with AG
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall S.C. meeting with members of the Guyana Dental Council at the Ministry of Legal Affairs on Friday
Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall S.C. meeting with members of the Guyana Dental Council at the Ministry of Legal Affairs on Friday

ATTORNEY-General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, S.C., on Friday, met with members of the Dental Council of Guyana to discuss a revision of the Dental Registration Act 1966. At the meeting, which was requested by the Guyana Dental Council, members of the council highlighted a number of deficiencies within the Dental Registration Act 1966, which is alleged to be archaic and ineffective to properly govern the dental sector. One of the major concerns of the representatives which was discussed is the inability to competently register and discipline those who fall within the purview of the law. Nandlall made the commitment that the office of the Chief Parliamentary Counsel will collaborate with the Council in a concerted effort to examine similar laws in the region and to craft recommendations to modernise and strengthen the current Act. The Attorney-General emphasised that at the appropriate time, all relevant stakeholders will be consulted, stressing that consultation remains a hallmark of this administration.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.