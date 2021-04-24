Inter-ministerial meeting zones in on new East Bank Road link

MINISTER of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, and Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, met on Friday at the Ministry of Housing and Water’s Headquarters, to discuss several

areas of interest pertinent to a linkage between the Eccles to Mandela Highway and the Sheriff/Mandela Road Expansion Project.

Also present at the meeting were Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), Sherwyn Greaves, and other technical staff of CH&PA and the Ministry of Public Works. Following the meeting, the ministers and team visited the site at Mandela Avenue where the road is expected to connect.

Once completed, the $2.3 billion Eccles to Mandela Road, as well as the Sheriff/Mandela road project, will significantly reduce traffic congestion for commuters traversing the routes and modernise the lives of thousands of Guyanese living in the respective housing areas.

The ministers also used the opportunity to visit a point along the Aubrey Barker Road, where the possibility of an interconnecting road to link the new Cummings Lodge Housing Scheme is being explored.