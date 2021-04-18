Over 79,000 vaccinated against COVID-19

MINISTER of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, has revealed that 79,200 individuals were vaccinated all across Guyana at the end of Friday, as the vaccination rollout has scaled up, allowing all persons aged 18 years and older to get their vaccine.

Recently, Adviser to the Ministry of Health, Dr. Leslie Ramsammy, highlighted that the Ministry of Health’s goal is to reach 100,000 first-dose vaccinations sometime this week. On Saturday, in an effort to increase vaccination, several outreach activities were conducted across the country.

In a recent press statement, Dr. Ramsammy said that there will be shipments of vaccines into Guyana every week over the next several weeks, with another 262,000 doses of first and second-dose vaccines which have been acquired to be delivered to Guyana.

With the vaccines Guyana has already acquired, and once additional vaccines arrive, Dr. Ramsammy assured members of the public that Guyana will be able to fully vaccinate 261,000 persons. So far, Guyana has received a total of 182,000 vaccines.