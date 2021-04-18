News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Over 79,000 vaccinated against COVID-19
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
A woman receiving her first vaccination dose on Saturday
A woman receiving her first vaccination dose on Saturday
Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony (standing left), visiting one of the vaccination sites on Saturday (Ministry of Health photos)

MINISTER of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, has revealed that 79,200 individuals were vaccinated all across Guyana at the end of Friday, as the vaccination rollout has scaled up, allowing all persons aged 18 years and older to get their vaccine.

Recently, Adviser to the Ministry of Health, Dr. Leslie Ramsammy, highlighted that the Ministry of Health’s goal is to reach 100,000 first-dose vaccinations sometime this week. On Saturday, in an effort to increase vaccination, several outreach activities were conducted across the country.

A young Guyanese woman getting vaccinated during a Ministry of Health outreach on Saturday (Ministry of Health Photo)

 

In a recent press statement, Dr. Ramsammy said that there will be shipments of vaccines into Guyana every week over the next several weeks, with another 262,000 doses of first and second-dose vaccines which have been acquired to be delivered to Guyana.

With the vaccines Guyana has already acquired, and once additional vaccines arrive, Dr. Ramsammy assured members of the public that Guyana will be able to fully vaccinate 261,000 persons. So far, Guyana has received a total of 182,000 vaccines.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.