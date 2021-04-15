‘Grey Boy’ freed of Crum-Ewing murder

REGAN Rodrigues, called ‘Grey Boy’ was freed of the murder charge against him pertaining to the execution of political activist, Courtney Crum-Ewing, after High Court Judge, Sandil Kissoon, on Wednesday, upheld a no-case submission by Rodrigues’ attorney.

The judge directed the jury that the State had failed to establish a prima facie case against Rodrigues for the offence of murder, noting that separate and apart from failing to establish the elements of the offence of murder, the evidence adduced by the State is “deficient” and “tenuous”.

The bullet-riddled body of Crum-Ewing was found at Third Avenue, Diamond New Scheme, East Bank Demerara, on March 10, 2015. The 40-year-old was shot twice to the temple, once to the back of the head and twice to the stomach.

The police, in a statement, had stated that the political activist was accosted by four men in a car, one of whom discharged several rounds, hitting him about the body. It was reported that the killer (s) used a .32 pistol to execute Crum-Ewing. The murder weapon was then , allegedly, found at the home of Rodrigues.

In 2016, Rodrigues was freed of a murder charge in relation to the same matter by Magistrate Judy Latchman, on the grounds that there was insufficient evidence against him.

The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions had then decided to re-open the case for further evidence from police witnesses and for the magistrate to rule on the oral statements made by Rodrigues.

In 2017, for a second time, Magistrate Latchman dismissed the charge of murder against Rodrigues at the end of a Preliminary Inquiry (PI). In her ruling, the magistrate said that while she was satisfied that the gun, which was used to shoot Crum-Ewing, was found at the home of the accused, the evidence offered by the prosecution did not implicate Rodrigues in the actual murder.

However, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DDP) instructed Magistrate Latchman, via a letter, to commit Rodrigues to stand trial in the High Court, but despite the objection raised by the DPP, Rodrigues had the murder charge discharged against him again, for lack of evidence.

The magistrate subsequently lost an appeal for a stay of execution (a delay in carrying out a court order) and was directed by Appeal Judge, Dawn Gregory, to comply with the directions of the DPP.

“God don’t sleep, I’ll get victory in the long run” were the words uttered by ‘Grey Boy’ on February 12, 2018, as he was committed to stand trial at the High Court for the murder of Crum-Ewing.

On Monday last, Rodrigues appeared before Justice Kissoon and pleaded not guilty to the charge, which alleged that on March 10, 2015, he murdered Crum-Ewing at Third Avenue, Diamond New Scheme, East Bank Demerara. Rodrigues was represented by attorney-at-law, Adrian Thompson, while the State was represented by prosecutors, Tyra Bakker and Lisa Cave.