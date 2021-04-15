News Archives
Guyanese fashion designer knifed to death
Dead: Marcus Anthony Singh
Dead: Marcus Anthony Singh

A Guyanese fashion designer and member of the LGBTAQIA community in Trinidad and Tobago, was found knifed to death at an apartment in El Dorado on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Trinidad Express newspaper. Police were called to the home at 18.30 hrs and met a witness who said that half an hour earlier, he arrived home from work and walked into the apartment he shared with Marcus Anthony Singh and another man. In the bedroom, he found Singh, 27, face down on the floor, clad in underwear and bra top. Singh had been stabbed in the back multiple times. The man said he turned Singh body and found no sign of life. He called paramedics and the police. Singh was pronounced dead at the scene.

Staff Reporter

