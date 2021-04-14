Over 20,000 persons to benefit from two new wells in Region Three

TWO new wells are slated to be drilled in Region Three during the last quarter of 2021, benefitting over 20,000 residents. Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal and Chief Executive Officer of Guyana Water Inc., Shaik Baksh, along with technical officials visited the proposed well sites on Tuesday, April 13 and met with residents who will benefit. One of the wells will be drilled in Lust-en-Rust, Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara to serve Lust-en-Rust, Recht door Zee and Onderneeming — a total of approximately 12,720 residents.

According to Minister Croal, the realisation of this well will see the beneficiaries receiving an improved level of water service. He told residents that his ministry is committed to development of the community; hence, a water treatment plant will be constructed in the near future to accompany the well on the five acres of land that was allotted for its construction.

Baksh added that the well will be drilled to a depth of 700 feet, at a cost of $115M. He explained that the project is currently in the procurement phase with a projected completion timeline of August 2021. In the meantime, GWI has committed to conduct regular flushing of the network so as to address the high iron content in the water.

Parika Backdam has been identified for the drilling of the second well and this is expected to provide first-time access to potable water for close to 8,000 persons from areas including Parika Backdam, Naamyrck Backdam, Ruby Backdam, Barnes Avenue and Kenn Dam, on the East Bank of Essequibo.

The minister told residents that GWI will be consulting with the Neighbourhood Democratic Council to determine if the site proposed for drilling is the most suitable. He said this is expected to be concluded within a matter of two weeks.

The GWI CEO pointed out that this well is expected to be completed by September 2021. Through funding from the Government of Guyana, it is being drilled to the tune of approximately $80M, with a depth of 300 to 700 feet.

Minister Croal assured the community members that the funds for the execution of these projects have already been budgeted, while noting they form part of community development works being undertaken by his ministry.