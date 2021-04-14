88 new ‘COVID’ cases, 45 recoveries recorded

THE Ministry of Health has recorded 88 new cases of COVID-19 from 1,517 tests conducted one April 12, 2021.

This was reflected in the ministry’s daily COVID-19 dashboard for April 13. Of those new cases, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) recorded one; Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), 16; Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), 47; Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), 10; Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), five; Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), six; Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), two, and Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice), one.

The newly-infected persons were 42 males and 46 females. No other region has confirmed new cases within the past 24 hours.

To date, there are 15 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 77 in institutional isolation, 1,131 isolated at home, and 12 in institutional quarantine.

Guyana has confirmed a total of 11,277 cases since the discovery of the first case of COVID-19 in Guyana; 1,235 of which are currently active; and 9,796 recoveries, 45 of which were recorded in the past 24 hours. All Guyanese are urged to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 emergency measures, which emphasise the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving home, the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others, and the need for good hand hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone you know is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or needs any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 immediately or visit the Ministry of Health at www.health.gov.gy.