Autopsy finds…

Missing Mabaruma man was strangled to death

AN autopsy done on the body of Avinash Fernandes, who was reported missing on April 5 and was found Thursday last floating in the Arakaka River, North West District, has found that he was strangled to death.

According to a postmortem report released on Tuesday, Fernandes died as a result of asphyxiation due to compression to the neck, consistent with manual strangulation.

Reports are that Fernandes’ body was already decomposed when it was discovered between 07:00 hours and 11:45 hours by a party of policemen and his employer, Keith Alphonso.

Fernandes, of Mabaruma compound, North West District, was last seen alive on April 5 at his campsite located at the 13 Miles trail line backdam, Arakaka.

The body was handed over to relatives for burial arrangements.