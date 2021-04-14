Autopsy finds…

News Archives
Avinash Fernandes, called ‘Avi’
Avinash Fernandes, called 'Avi'

Missing Mabaruma man was strangled to death

AN autopsy done on the body of Avinash Fernandes, who was reported missing on April 5 and was found Thursday last floating in the Arakaka River, North West District, has found that he was strangled to death.
According to a postmortem report released on Tuesday, Fernandes died as a result of asphyxiation due to compression to the neck, consistent with manual strangulation.
Reports are that Fernandes’ body was already decomposed when it was discovered between 07:00 hours and 11:45 hours by a party of policemen and his employer, Keith Alphonso.
Fernandes, of Mabaruma compound, North West District, was last seen alive on April 5 at his campsite located at the 13 Miles trail line backdam, Arakaka.
The body was handed over to relatives for burial arrangements.

