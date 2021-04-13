News Archives
Kokerite Hill residents to receive electricity soon
Some of the utility poles planted at Mabaruma
Some of the utility poles planted at Mabaruma

HOUSING and Water Minister, Collin Croal, over the weekend visited Kokerite Hill, Mabaruma, Region One (Barima-Waini), where works are ongoing on the electrical network for that scheme. The scheme falls under the purview of the Ministry of Housing and Water.

Works being undertaken include the construction of approximately 800 metres of primary network; 6,000 metres of secondary network; planting of six 40-foot poles; 36, 30-foot poles and the installation of four KVA transformers.

The first phase of the works is expected to be completed Monday; this entails planting of the poles. This will be followed immediately by the installation of wiring, after which the transformers to serve the area will be installed.

Additionally, another seven households just outside of the boundary of the scheme will be connected to the electrical network upon completion of the works. Currently, only a small section of the scheme is receiving electricity.

