Several arrested for COVID-19 breaches; vehicles towed away

SEVERAL persons were arrested for COVID-19 breaches and vehicles were towed away when cops in Region Three acting on information, swooped down on a private party that was in full swing at Lot 60 Church Street, Stanleytown, West Bank Demerara, on Sunday night.

The police ranks went to the said location where several vehicles were observed parked along the street.

When those at the party saw the police approaching, they reportedly started running “helter skelter” from the unfinished bottom flat of the house where the party was being held, to the upper flat in a bid to escape.

The ranks made enquiries and based on information, arrested a 30-year-old self-employed woman who allegedly hosted the party.

Reports indicate that efforts were made to arrest the attendees, but they escaped and went into hiding.

However, a tow truck was summoned to the location and seven vehicles were removed. Six have been lodged in the La Grange Police Station compound and one in the Wales Station compound.

Part of the music system at the party was also seized and lodged. Eventually, seven persons, five drivers along with two occupants were arrested after they came out of hiding and claimed ownership of their vehicles.

According to Police Commander for Region Three, Senior Superintendent Errol Watts, they were placed in custody at the La Grange Police Station for breach of restrictions on social activities and will be charged.

The national 10:30pm to 04:00am curfew is active, along with the restrictions on social activities and other measures.

The restriction on private parties, wedding receptions, wakes and the usage of hotel pools remain in effect, along with the closure of cinemas.