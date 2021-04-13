News Archives
24 countries for Tradewinds conference here in June
US

MILITARY representatives from the U.S. and 23 partner nations are participating this week in the final planning conference for the Tradewinds exercise, a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, multinational, Caribbean security exercise.

According to the U.S. Embassy in Georgetown, Tradewinds 2021 will occur in June and will be held at several Guyana locations.
“All training locations provide opportunities to conduct joint, combined, and inter-agency, partner-nation capacity-building focused on increasing regional cooperation in complex multinational security operations, as well as in humanitarian assistance and disaster-response operations,” the embassy noted.

This year’s exercise will include participation by officials and senior leadership of CARICOM and its functional sub-agencies, many of whom are participating in this week’s planning conference.

“The strong relationships forged during Tradewinds through the exchange of knowledge and expertise are key to maintaining regional security and prosperity throughout the Caribbean,” the embassy added.

