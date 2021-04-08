Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll now at 250

–with passing of elderly Reg. 4 woman

A FIFTY-seven-year-old female from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) has become the latest person to succumb to a COVID-19-related illness, taking Guyana’s overall death toll to 250, the Ministry of Health has announced.

The woman reportedly died while receiving care at a medical facility on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, there are currently 1,004 active COVID-19 cases here, following the addition of 81 new cases as at April 07, 2021, according to the Health Ministry’s COVID-19 dashboard.

This notwithstanding, 119 persons were reported to have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 9,473.

The 81 newly-confirmed cases, from a total of 600 tests, were recorded in Regions Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) seven; Four, 40; Five (Mahaica-Berbice), one; Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), 20; and Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), 13. Of the lot, 50 are females.

The country has now recorded a total of 10,718 confirmed cases since the first COVID-19 case was reported in March 2020. There are currently 1,004 active cases, nine of which are being kept at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the National Infectious Diseases Hospital at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown.

Currently, there are 70 persons in institutional isolation; 916 in home isolation, and nine in institutional quarantine. Many of the persons infected with the virus are said to be asymptomatic; that is, they are not exhibiting any of the symptoms associated with the virus.

The updated COVID-19 Emergency Measures are in force from April 1, 2021, until April 31, 2021, and may be extended or amended by notice of the Minister of Health, after an assessment of the prevailing public health conditions of the pandemic.

As per the current measures, however, all persons are required to wear face masks when leaving their homes. Physical distancing and adequate sanitisation are also important. The current curfew time is 22:30h to 04:00h. Persons with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call the COVID-19 hotline numbers: 231-1166; 226-7480; or 180/181 for assistance.