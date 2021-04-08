Boy, 10, of Cullen missing

RELATIVES of 10-year-old Kevin James, of Cullen, Essequibo, Region Two, are calling for his safe return; James went missing on Easter Monday. According to the grandmother of the missing boy, Indranie Peters, her grandson disappeared Monday evening. She said she has not seen him since. Peters said that her grandson was last seen flying kite at the Abram Zuil beach. “He left to go fly kite and never returned. I want him return, since he left I haven’t eat; I haven’t seen him,” the grandmother said. The grandmother further related that James has a habit of running away from home but he would usually return home. Since Monday last, he has not returned home. His cousins have made several checks at beaches and other places he visits. The grandmother said she hopes no family at Abram Zuil is keeping her grandson. “People around the neighbourhood saying that he living up the tree; I believe that someone is encouraging him and keep him; they need to let he come home. I really don’t know where he is,” the distressed grandmother said. A ‘missing person’ report was made to the Suddie Police station.