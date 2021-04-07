News Archives
Girlfriend on the run after allegedly chopping boyfriend to head
A 29-year-old hire car driver, Parmanand Thakur, of Number 60 Village, Corentyne, Berbice was chopped to the head during an argument with his girlfriend, on Easter Day.
Reports are that the victim was in the company of his girlfriend, Radika Hardeo, at her Number 68 Village, Corentyne, Berbice home when the two had an argument.
During the argument, Hardeo reportedly armed herself with a cutlass and dealt Thakur a single chop to his head.
The injured man told investigators that he then entered his motor vehicle and drove to the Skeldon Public Hospital, where he was treated and sent away.
Based on information received from the victim, checks were made for the suspect at her Number 68 Village, Corentyne home, but she was not found. Several persons in the area were contacted and questioned as investigations continue.

