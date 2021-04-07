News Archives
Gambling shop argument ends in death of shopkeeper
A 49-year-old shopkeeper, Trevor Alfred, of Nazarene Street, Grove Squatting Area, East Bank of Demerara (EBD), was stabbed to death during an argument over money around 18:30h, on Monday. According to information from the police, Alfred and the suspect, a 36-year-old mason of Grove, EBD, were gambling at a shop called ‘Rocky’ at Second Street, Grove Squatting Area when they got into a heated argument, and, as a result, the owner of the shop asked them to leave the premises.
Police said that the argument then intensified outside with the pelting of bottles, followed by both men arming themselves with knives.
During the fight, Alfred fell to the ground and was stabbed several times by the suspect, who then escaped. However, Alfred followed the suspect and continued fighting, until they both ended up in a nearby culvert. Police said Alfred was subsequently taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was pronounced dead. The suspect was also taken to the hospital and is admitted under police guard as investigations continue.

