PNC: The message of Easter is a blessed reassurance that Guyanese can overcome COVID-19

THE People’s National Congress Reform extends greetings to the Guyanese nation on the occasion of the happy festival of Easter – the most important event in Christian doctrine. Easter celebrates Jesus’s miraculous resurrection and is the core of Jesus’s message, ministry and mission on earth. The festival of Easter is observed at the conclusion of Lent, a period which replicates Jesus’s 40 days of sacrifice, self-denial and suffering. The festival teaches us of the victory of Jesus’s virtue over Judas’s venality and his life over death. The gospels of the Holy Bible recount Jesus’s agony in Gethsemane, followed by his arrest, accusation, betrayal, crucifixion and glorious resurrection.

The festival of Easter this year, owing to the prevalence of the deadly coronavirus pandemic disease, will find many Guyanese – except for our country’s doctors, nurses and medical personnel and enforcement officers and workers performing essential services – safely ‘at home’. The message of Easter is a blessed reassurance that the Guyanese people can overcome the COVID-19 disease if we conduct ourselves correctly and comply with the public health measures aimed at protecting all of us in the year ahead.

The PNC wishes every Guyanese a happy Easter!