Mayor Narine: Easter represents victory and renewal

I WISH to take this opportunity to extend heart-warming Easter wishes to the citizens of the City of Georgetown and Guyana at large.

Easter is the time of year that many Christian brothers and sisters celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, after three days of his crucifixion. The significance of this holiday represents Eternal Life after death for those who follow Jesus Christ. Leading up to Easter, many Christians observe a period of fasting (known as “Lent”), whereby Easter Sunday marks the end of their fast. Easter also represents victory and renewal. It is a great example to our leaders to renew their honour and carefully understand the significance of sacrifice and putting others first. Many symbolisms such as Easter eggs, bunnies, and kites will be seen around the globe, whether for religious reasons or simply because these are traditions that many follow.

Traditionally in the city of Georgetown, many persons love to gather at the National Park and the seawalls simply to fly their kites for the season. Many attend church gatherings for fellowship, where they offer their gratitude.

During this time, many persons will purchase or bake cross buns. I admire our citizens for their optimism during this time, while remaining hopeful and exercising love, care, and patience As the Chief Citizen of the city of Georgetown, I wish to remain hopeful that our citizens will bear in mind that we are still in the middle of a pandemic, that persons will carefully exercise their judgments and continue to follow the COVID-19 guidelines during the Easter holiday. I know many of you look forward to the events for the Easter season, but please remember what this holiday represents, and I do hope that in these trying times we remain hopeful and optimistic.

I wish you all an extra bright and happy Easter, filled with laughter, love, and clean fun.