James Bond charged with conspiracy to defraud

PROMINENT People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) member and attorney, James Bond, is expected to appear at the Georgetown Magistrates’ court today to face charges of conspiracy to defraud, senior police sources have confirmed.

Bond was previously arrested as police probed the award of State lands at Peters Hall on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD).

He is alleged to have been a key financial beneficiary of the deals which, allegedly, did not comply with the traditional terms of such land leases.

The PNCR executive is accused of benefitting from land deals emanating from the sale of State lands while purportedly looking after the interest of the National Industrial & Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL), which has control over the leasing of the lands.