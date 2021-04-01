$30M crematorium for Leguan

RESIDENTS of Leguan Island are soon expected to benefit from the establishment of a multimillion-dollar crematorium. This was announced by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, during an outreach to the island on Wednesday.

Dr. Ali told residents that the facility, estimated to cost between $25 million to $30 million, is to be fully funded by the Ramroop Foundation, with work set to begin in less than two weeks, and an estimated completion time of six months.

President Ali told the residents that he was happy that the crematorium will remedy a situation that has existed for years and which was recently highlighted yet again.

“They asked me to help to find a way in which they can build a cremation site, one that offers the level of respect to those of our families we are sending off,” Dr. Ali explained.

He said that he agreed to facilitate the process with the assurance that temples and the Neighbourhood Democratic Councils on the island would be involved and that a local management committee would be established to manage and maintain the crematorium.

“I immediately engaged various stakeholders. And you will recall that we have a facility at Ruimzeight (West Coast Demerara). And that is a facility I think they are trying to mirror. I’m happy to report this morning that in engaging various stakeholders, the Ramroop family, who is not new to the projects like these, they have built mosques, they have built churches, they have built various facilities. They agreed willingly to finance completely as part of their social responsibility,” the President posited.

Having reviewed the artist’s impression and plans, President Ali said the new, modern facility will rival even the reputable Ruimzeight cremation site. He also lauded the Ramroop family for their generous gesture, which he said exemplifies the spirit of community, camaraderie and unity.

“They are going to invest more than $25 million in this facility. It is at these moments that we realise how together we are as Guyanese. When a family is fulfilling their social responsibility, when they can be so generous to the communities,” Dr. Ali said as he urged residents to work together and to take care of the venue.

YEARS OF SACRIFICE

“This facility comes after years of sacrifice from the people, years of struggle and we have to ensure that through the construction phase and then in the management phase that we take good care of the facility and we pray that everything will go as planned.”

The President also expressed concerns relative to the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically as it relates to healthcare, education and small business development. Out of this concern, Dr. Ali assured the residents that the government is working assiduously to craft and implement policies and programmes that bring relief to all citizens. “We are spending tens of millions of dollars to ensure children remain in a continuous learning environment. We are spending resources on restocking our drug bond – billions of dollars in expired drugs we were greeted with when we came into government…. This is the reality. But we are not complaining, because you elected us to fix the problem and we are working day and night to fix the problem,” the President assured.

He indicated too that in an effort to safeguard the agriculture sector on the island, efforts will be placed on enhancing its drainage and irrigation infrastructure. Dr. Ali pointed to the importance of multiple facets of development, which can advance the economies in not only Leguan, but Wakenaam as well. Among these include the promotion of tourism. He also announced that solar farm projects will be initiated on both islands, with the intent of reducing the cost of electricity for the residents.

“This is important for us as a government. We want every segment of the Guyanese population to feel involved, to be involved—to benefit. And that is what occupies our minds every single day.” The President was accompanied by Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill, and Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustafa, along with Security Adviser, Captain Gerry Gouveia, and Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, Brigadier Godfrey Bess.