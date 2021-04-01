No face mask in public transportation an offence

— according to updated COVID-19 guidelines for April

THE updated COVID-19 Emergency Measures (No. 16), which take effect from April 1 and last until the end of the month, have explicitly stated that operators or conductors will be committing an offence if they do not ensure that their passengers wear face masks.

Paragraph 13(2) of these updated guidelines states: “The operator or conductor of any public transportation service shall be responsible for ensuring that their passengers comply with the measure under Paragraph 12 and any operator or conductor who fails to comply with this measure commits an offence.”

As per the guidelines, Paragraph 12 states the requirements to wear a mask. Section 1 of this paragraph emphasised that no person, without a reasonable excuse, should be without a face mask that is fitted to cover the nose, mouth and chin of the person when the person is in public and travelling in any vehicle, vessel or aircraft.

Under this paragraph, there are few exceptions, including: removing a mask for security and identification purposes; to avoid injury, risk or harm; to take medication; or because of a disability.

Paragraph 12(5) states: “Any person who contravenes this paragraph commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to the penalty provided for under section 152 of the Public Health Ordinance.”

Any person found guilty of an offence, under Section 152, shall, unless some other penalty is provided thereof, be liable to a penalty not exceeding $50, or, in default of payment thereof, to imprisonment with or without hard labour for any term not exceeding two months.

In the event that it is a continuing offence, Section 152(2) of the Ordinance provides that the offender shall be liable to a further penalty not exceeding $10 for everyday which the offence continues, and, in default of payment, to imprisonment, for any period not exceeding six months.

CURFEW REMAINS

Meanwhile, the updated COVID-19 Emergency Measures noted that the national curfew remains unchanged. The curfew starts at 22:30 hrs each night and continues until 04:00 hrs the next morning.

Additionally, the COVID-19 Emergency Measures also stated that no person shall host, attend or visit a cinema, except a drive-in cinemas; a private party; a banquet, ball or reception; a public hotel, swimming pool or waterpark; a wake or vigil; a club or discotheque; a meeting of any fraternal society, private or social club or civic association or organisation; or, any other social activity.

Cinemas, in particular, have been particularly hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures enforced to mitigate the spread and impact of the virus. None of the local movie theatres has been operational since March last year. Earlier this year, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony highlighted that if cinemas installed special air filters — known as Hepa air filters — they would be allowed to reopen. Cinemas would have to ensure that there would be adequate social distancing and strictly no eating, so that patrons could keep their masks on at all times.

Gyms and fitness centres, restaurants and bars and places of worship are allowed to operate at a limited capacity, once all health and safety guidelines are in place. In the updated measures, as stated in prior measures, the Ministry of Health noted that public and private sector entities are permitted to operate, once the health and safety guidelines are adhered to, and that each employer takes steps to ensure that the risk of transmission of the virus among workers is minimised.

These measures noted that workplace measures should address the resumption of work after a period of quarantine or isolation that was approved by the Ministry of Health.

As per these guidelines, too, the Lethem Crossing (at the Takutu Bridge) remains closed, except on Thursdays, where the crossing of essential goods and supplies is permitted. Flights to and from Brazil are strictly prohibited. The Moleson Creek crossing shall be allowed to operate three days per week, as determined by the Ministry of Health.