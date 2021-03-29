News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Narine, Rodrigues and Gaskin win online chess competition
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Ricardo Narine followed up his Mashramani victory with a flawless win on Saturday.
Ricardo Narine followed up his Mashramani victory with a flawless win on Saturday.
Neal Rodrigues won the 901-1100 division.

RICARDO Narine was flawless en route to victory on Saturday in the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) online chess competition. The Queen’s College student won all seven of his games in the 1100-and-over rating battle. Raveon Adonis and Mahir Rajkumar both ended on 4.5 points, while Omar Shariff, Harmony Dodson, Kishan Puran and Pooja Lam

Faraa Gaskin was unbeaten in the six-round U-900 rating division.

finished on four points each. Mayas Khan and Dominic Sam followed with 3.5 points each and Italy Ton-Chung on 3 points. Narine is in top form, given that he had also won the Junior Division of the GCF Mashramani Online Chess Championship. In the 901-1100 (rating) division, Neal Rodrigues emerged victorious after winning four points in five rounds. Julian Mohabir and Noah Rahaman finished with 3.5 points each, while Dante Persaud, Katelya Sam and Brandon Gouveia ended with three points and Julia Tulsiram on 2.5 points. Adeeb Zaman finished eighth on 1.5 points. In the Under-900 (rating) division, Faraa Gaskin was unbeaten in six rounds. The youngster finished with 5.5 points, while Nandram Lall placed second on 4.5 points. Josh Rodrigues and Youvraj Persaud followed on four points each, while Enkofi Moses, Adiel Sampson, Milan Mangar and Elliana Ganpat finished on three points each. Katara Rodrigues placed ninth with 2.5 points.
Thirty-nine youngsters battled in the competition.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.