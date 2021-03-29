Narine, Rodrigues and Gaskin win online chess competition

RICARDO Narine was flawless en route to victory on Saturday in the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) online chess competition. The Queen’s College student won all seven of his games in the 1100-and-over rating battle. Raveon Adonis and Mahir Rajkumar both ended on 4.5 points, while Omar Shariff, Harmony Dodson, Kishan Puran and Pooja Lam

finished on four points each. Mayas Khan and Dominic Sam followed with 3.5 points each and Italy Ton-Chung on 3 points. Narine is in top form, given that he had also won the Junior Division of the GCF Mashramani Online Chess Championship. In the 901-1100 (rating) division, Neal Rodrigues emerged victorious after winning four points in five rounds. Julian Mohabir and Noah Rahaman finished with 3.5 points each, while Dante Persaud, Katelya Sam and Brandon Gouveia ended with three points and Julia Tulsiram on 2.5 points. Adeeb Zaman finished eighth on 1.5 points. In the Under-900 (rating) division, Faraa Gaskin was unbeaten in six rounds. The youngster finished with 5.5 points, while Nandram Lall placed second on 4.5 points. Josh Rodrigues and Youvraj Persaud followed on four points each, while Enkofi Moses, Adiel Sampson, Milan Mangar and Elliana Ganpat finished on three points each. Katara Rodrigues placed ninth with 2.5 points.

Thirty-nine youngsters battled in the competition.