Canal #2 to host T20 final today
Chabiraj Ramcharan finished with 87 for Canal #2 in their semi-final victory.
Chabiraj Ramcharan finished with 87 for Canal #2 in their semi-final victory.

CANAL Sports Club cricketers are set to battle Eccles Express in a Twenty20 cricket final this afternoon at their ground behind the Kawall Primary School.
The match, which was postponed from Saturday due to the inclement weather, will bowl off at 13:00hrs, according to the club.
Canal #2 marched into the championship clash of the Fernandes T20 Cup after victories in the quarterfinal against Rising Star and the semifinal against New Windsor Sports Club last weekend.

Narendra Persaud scored 68 unbeaten runs in the quarter-final battle.

On Saturday last, Rising Star batted first and posted 153-9 in their 20 overs with Elroy Fernandes leading the charge with 81.
Off-spinner Vishwanath Jadunath and medium-pacer Parmanand Raghunath finished with three wickets each for Canal #2.
In their turn in the middle, a solid opening start between Narendra Persaud and Ubai Hussain propelled Canal #2 to a six-wicket victory.
Hussain was explosive in his 22-ball 55-run. In his innings, he struck six fours and four sixes. Persaud saw his team home (157-4) in the 17th over. He struck seven fours and four sixes off 43 balls in a top score of 68.

One day later, the Canal team defeated New Windsor Sports Club by 32 runs. Led by Chabiraj Ramcharan, who blasted 87 (9X4s, 4X6s) from 50 balls, the eventual winners raced to 179-8 from their allotted overs.
In reply, New Windsor attempted to overhaul the total but fell short at 157-9 before their overs expired. Derwin Christian led the attack with 42.
Bowling for Canal #2, S. Sulaiman, Hussain and Raghunath finished with two wickets apiece.

Staff Reporter

