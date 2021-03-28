65 new COVID-19 cases

-13 in ICU

GUYANA, on Saturday, recorded 65 new cases of COVID-19 from 665 tests, taking the overall number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to of 10,072.

Of the new cases, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) recorded three; Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), seven; Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), 45; Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), two; Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), six, and Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), two.

Of the newly infected persons, 26 are males and 39 females. There are 13 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU); 52 are in institutional isolation, 992 are isolated at home, and 19 are in institutional quarantine.

There are 1,076 active cases and a total of 8,842 recoveries.

All Guyanese are urged to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 emergency measures, which emphasise the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving home, the importance of maintaining the six-feet physical distance from others, and the need for good hand hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If you or anyone you know is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 immediately or visit the Ministry of Health at www.health.gov.gy.