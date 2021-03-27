‘Let the law direct your actions’

– Pres. Ali tells newly sworn-in land surveyors

AS Guyana continues along its path to transformational development, the need for professional and capable land surveyors will increase exponentially.

This was the prediction of President Dr. Irfaan Ali moments after he handed instruments of certification to 17 newly sworn-in Land Surveyors on Friday.

“Today, as you advance your career, you’ll be working in a new economy, a new Guyana, don’t for a moment believe you have arrived today,” the President cautioned.

He told the graduates that it was just the beginning of their journey, and that their success relied heavily on their ability to evolve in a rapidly advancing world.

“Things are changing; dynamics are changing; technology is changing; skills sets are changing, and it requires continuous change in your outlook. We have to learn to unlearn to relearn, that is the new paradigm we live in,” Dr. Ali said, as he drew reference to the fact that technologies that were relevant a decade earlier have now become obsolete.

The Head-of-State told the surveyors that although simple, the words of the Oath they uttered had profound implications.

“It commits you to give your best and serve faithfully as land surveyors,” the President said, as he pointed to the Land Surveyors Profession Act of 2014, which seeks to hold land surveyors to a high standard. “The act is your rule book,” Dr. Ali told the young professionals, adding: “It numerates the activities proper to your profession. It also stipulates the qualifications and requirements for registration as land surveyors. The Act must become your guide as you engage in the practice of land surveying,” he said. President Ali emphasised that land surveying remains an important profession which requires good character, reputation and the delivery of competent work.

“And let me be very frank, temptations will be very high out there especially with the way the economy is taking off, but that is when you have to rely on the oath that you took, the oath that requires you to adhere to certain standards,” Dr. Ali posited.

He said that land surveyors play a vital role in the operations of any country, as their work serves as an integral component of the planning and execution of a plethora of civil and development works. “You are an important asset in safeguarding the natural resources of our country,” the President said.

He added: “Our economy is expanding; economic development will skyrocket over the next ten years and beyond. Mega projects are planned for the energy and transport sectors. The tourism sector will experience economic take-off. More than 50,000 house lots will be developed over the next five years. Private sector development will also intensify. A booming economy will generate a high demand for more surveying services.”

President Ali further advised the land surveyors to leave their comfort zones and pursue areas of study that will complement their current knowledge and skill sets. The President pointed to possibilities of marine surveying, which speaks to the exploration of and mapping of the marine environment.

The Head-of-State also related the government’s commitment towards pursuing programmes and policies which will improve the lives of Guyanese all across Guyana.

The surveyors sworn in on Friday were Afridi Ali; Colin Henry; Kelwin Gittens; Akeem Benjamin; Amanda Bobb-Semple; Terrence Griffith; Tearra Fredericks; Lisa Allicock; Ashton Blair; Alex Lord; Aclint Weeks; Dahron Hopkinson; Anop Chetram; Natasha Rameswar; Alex Pearson; Alejandro Latchman and Dale Fraser.

These persons completed their courses in 2018 and 2019. The ceremony was also attended by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, and senior members of the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission, including its Chief Executive Officer and Commissioner, Enrique Monize.