Former senior policeman among four lawmen charged with fraud

RETIRED Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kevin Adonis, and three other policemen were, on Friday, arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan for a $19 million fraud scam committed against the Guyana Police Force’s Finance Office two years ago.

Adonis, along with Corporal Rawl Haynes, who is currently stationed at the Tactical Service Unit (TSU), and former sergeants, Michael Corbin and Jermaine Fraser, appeared before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, jointly charged for conspiracy to commit a felony.

The charge against the quartet states that between March 26 and 29, 2019, at Georgetown, they conspired with each other and persons unknown, while being public officers employed by the Guyana Police Force (GPF), and stole a total of $19,030,767 belonging to their employer. They were each released on $150,000 bail.

Corbin, however, was separately charged for the offence which stated that on March 26, 2019, at the Guyana Police Force’s Finance Office at Eve Leary, Kingston, Georgetown, he input electronic data, that is to say, a payment voucher entry in the sum of $19,030,767, with the intent that it be considered authentic by the Ministry of Finance’s Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS). On that score, he was released on $100,000 bail.

Haynes was also charged separately for the offence which stated that on the same date and location, while being a public officer employed by the GPF, he stole $19,030,767, belonging to the said police force, but was released on $50,000 bail.

The matter has been adjourned until April 12. The state was represented by Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) prosecutor, Leslyn Noble.

Corbin and Haynes were previously slapped with 21 counts of falsification of accounts charges, which alleged that they stole the sum of $12.5 million from the GPF, but were arraigned last year before a City Magistrate, and are currently out on $250,000 bail for that offence.

According to police reports, Corbin and Fraser were stationed at the votes section of the Police Finance Office, Force Headquarters, Eve Leary in March, 2019 and were

responsible for inputting and approving information from Payment Vouchers in the IFMIS, resulting in the Ministry of Finance cutting cheques to the amount inputted.

On March 26, 2019, Corbin allegedly reused a payment voucher with supporting documents for fuel purchased from GUYOIL to input information in the IFMIS.

Fraser approved the said information, resulting in cheque # 07-220086 in the amount of G$19,030,767 being payable to O/C ‘F’ Division. The cheque was reportedly uplifted from the Ministry of Finance and lodged at the Police Finance Office.

Adonis’s role in all this is that he allegedly endorsed said cheque, while Haynes cashed it at the Bank of Guyana, using Adonis’ national identification card.

No records were reportedly made of the cheque, or to whom the money was disbursed at ‘F’ Division, but following an audit conducted by the Auditor-General, and an internal police investigation, all hands were charged.