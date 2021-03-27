Collective effort by stakeholders vital to reducing crime

– Commander Ramlakhan

COMMUNITY Policing Groups (CPGs), the business community, concerned citizens and other stakeholders who assist the police in executing their duties play a vital role in reducing crime in their communities. This is according to Commander of Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), Senior Superintendent, Jairam Ramlakhan, during a recent public meeting at Number 52 Village, Berbice, Corentyne.

“We have a different team now, a team of investigators who are not just sitting at their desks, they are going out in the fields. We cannot eliminate crime, but we can certainly reduce it….” he told residents. Ramlakhan assured residents that police officers from 51- 62, Moleson Creek and Springlands will be going into every community, to speak with residents, pointing out that “some of you may not have the time to go down to the stations”.

“Since I took over in October of last year, my officers have been on patrol day and night. I am grateful for the efforts of the Community Policing Groups (CPGs) and the business community,” the commander noted.

Former Magistrate Krishnadat Persaud, who was at the meeting, expressed confidence in the commander and his team for the work they are doing.

He highlighted several incidents of burglary where car batteries, diesel, and solar lights as well as unattended cattle have gone missing in the area.

In response, the commander noted that “every second someone is calling to make a report, it means therefore that the people here in Berbice have confidence in the police, and so I implore upon you, the residents, the ones who are aware of what is happening, report, network; speak with us. We cannot do it alone.”

He added: “I have transferred almost all the police in this region. Because I believe that being at one place for too long makes you become complacent. We have close monitoring and evaluation of every rank so we can understand where their limitations are and we will correct it,” the commander told residents.

He also noted that more considerate traffic ranks are being dispatched to serve the public.

“So, whenever a police officer stops someone it means that they have information that they may have committed a breach, not to harass them,” he explained, pointing out that, “at this point in time, we have a high police presence in this region. I have recently had to upbraid a rank, in relation to a gentleman who was driving without his licence, but lived in very close proximity of the station and was stopped and refused permission to get his licence from his home.”

Asking citizens to support the police, commander Ramlakhan was also told about farmers and other villagers traversing the roadways, sometimes late, returning from their farms, and expressed concern for their safety. “I recently visited the Black Bush area, there is a high police presence there so farmers can safely expand their operations and activities.” One of the issues raised there is that persons are not able to attain driver’s licences because of their educational background.

“We will fix that. The Traffic Chief will be visiting soon and we will have oral examinations done. Too many youths are deprived of jobs, they can drive but they don’t have licences; we will change that,” he explained.