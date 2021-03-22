Essequibo fire victim accuses GPL of negligence

-says hanging electrical wire was not properly fixed

AS the Gafoor family come to grips with Saturday’s fire which completely destroyed their Aurora Village, Region Two home, the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) is being blamed for the tragedy. Family members, on Sunday, were adamant that had GPL responded to their report of a hanging electrical wire, the disaster could have been averted. They have concluded that the fire is electrical in origin. Owner of the house, Sherifan Gafoor, told the Guyana Chronicle that several days ago, she had cause to lodge reports at GPL’s Anna Regina office after observing a hanging electrical wire in front of her premises. She said employees came and fixed it, but every time there was a heavy breeze, the wire would spark. When contacted, the power company’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Shevon Sears, informed this newspaper that a comment would be provided when the Guyana Fire Service presents a report. The PRO said that once a person makes such claims, the fire department has to present a report to GPL.

Meanwhile, Gafoor believes that if urgent measures were taken by the GPL officials when the reports were made, the fire could have been avoided.

Recounting the ordeal, the 55-year-old woman said that she was sitting outside when she saw an electrical wire sparking. In the blink of an eye, her house was engulfed. She estimated her loss to be more than $15 million. “My home had everything. I was living upstairs with my grandchildren and son, and my daughter [was] living downstairs in a fully furnished apartment,” she said. While she is thankful that everyone was outside at the time of the fire, Gafoor said she is very sad that all her hard-earned valuables, inclusive of jewellery, cash and household items, were burnt. “We were living in a small house; my children and husband help and we trying to build our house and furnished. It was one step at a time. I can’t believe that everything just went,” the emotional woman told this newspaper.

One of her daughters, Afeerah Gafoor, was admitted to the hospital after experiencing an anxiety attack. The woman fell ill shortly after witnessing the tragedy.

The incident reportedly occurred around 17:00hrs; the fire also burnt a nearby unoccupied house. Seven persons, including three children, are now homeless.

Gafoor told the Guyana Chronicle that she and the other members of her family are in need of assistance. She said they were unable to save anything, not even pieces of clothing. Her sister is presently accommodating them at her Adventure home.

When asked if she will accept assistance from the public, she responded in the affirmative. She used the opportunity to call on businesses, organisations and citizens, in and outside of the region, to assist her family to rebuild their home, and to provide donations in the form of clothing, footwear and food.

Anyone who wishes to assist the family can call 685- 9976.

Officers from the Anna Regina Fire Station have launched an investigation into the origin of the fire.