UG observes ‘International Day against Racism’

IN observance of “International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination” on Sunday, the University of Guyana (UG), in collaboration with the United Nations (UN) has planned a series of activities to commemorate the event.

The activities include a virtual panel discussion, a free one-week UG Human Relations course, and a presentation on “Time for Youths to Unite Against Racism and Make Justice for All A Global Reality” by the UG Chancellor, Professor Edward Greene.

The International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination is observed annually on the day the police in Sharpeville, South Africa, opened fire and killed 69 people at a peaceful demonstration against apartheid “pass laws” in 1960.

In 1979, the UN General Assembly adopted a programme of activities to be undertaken during the second half of the Decade for Action to Combat Racism and Racial Discrimination. On that occasion, the General Assembly decided that a week of solidarity with the people struggling against racism and racial discrimination, beginning on 21 March, would be organised annually in all States.

This year, the event is being celebrated under the theme “Youth standing up against racism”.

In Guyana, the activities started off on Sunday with a UG Clubs on Campus Virtual Panel Discussion, which featured a moderated conversation involving five UG students, who shared their perspectives about “What do we mean by race?”, and “How do we experience or exhibit prejudice or discrimination?”

The panel included 23-year-old medical rehabilitation student, Elton Newton, who is of mixed Amerindian and Japanese descent; 20-year-old Junisha Johnny, who is of Amerindian descent; UG Biology and Chemistry Club executive, Ezikiel Alleyne, and Deneka Francis, both of whom are Afro Guyanese; and 19-year-old aspiring Cardiovascular Surgeon, Tameshwar Rajaram, who is Indo-Guyanese.

Sunday’s moderators were former UG Student Society (UGSS) President, Devta Ramroop; current UGSS executive, Marissa Scott, and 24-year-old physiotherapist, entrepreneur and start-up consultant, Malcolm Wills.

Among those who participated and gave remarks at the end of the webinar were UG Vice Chancellor, Dr. Paloma Mohamed-Martin, and UN Resident Coordinator, Mikiko Tanaka.

Tanaka commended the hosting of the panel discussion, pointing out the importance of discussing racism in society.

“It was a great discussion and being able to have this kind of open conversation is so important. And at the end of the day, whatever society you’re in, it’s the people that need to shape the value, and at the end of the day, all of this racism and inequality relate to the basic principles of human rights that every individual should be valued equally and have equal rights. We hope to work with the university to stimulate and continue these discussions,” Tanaka remarked.

Members of the panel also shared their experiences about racism they would have faced.

Newton recalled being labelled derogatory terms because of his Japanese heritage.

Johnny shared her thoughts on perceived stereotypes of indigenous people in Guyana and how members of the indigenous community also contribute to perpetuating the racism against themselves by not addressing it.

Francis, aspiring Marine Biologist, said she was discriminated against while taking public transportation; she also touched on stereotypes relating to employment options that persons often relegate her race to.

Rajaram shared his experiences of being discriminated against by teachers and members of society because of his race and his body weight.

The university’s activities continue with the UG Human Relations Course (UGH1101) which will run from March 21 – 28, and persons can register at https://uog.edu.gy/courses/ugh1101-human-relations.

The presentation by UG Chancellor, Professor Edward Greene, is set for Tuesday from 10am – 12pm, and persons can register at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_OR6bRjWdTnuDjOQNCPF3VA.

The university will also be hosting a “Peace Tree Planting Exercise” on Friday, March 26. However, this activity, which will run from 10am – 11am, will be for special invitees only.