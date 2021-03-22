Three more COVID deaths

– 64 new cases recorded

GUYANA recorded three more COVID-19 deaths at the weekend, taking the overall death toll to 217 since the first case was recorded in March 2020. Thus far, 18 persons have now died for this month. According to information provided by the Ministry of Health, a 70-year-old female from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) died on Saturday while she was being treated at a medical facility.

On Sunday, the Guyana Chronicle was reliably informed that a 50-year-old man from Campbellville, Georgetown, and a 69-year-old man from Kitty, Georgetown, succumbed to the disease. Their deaths are not reflected in the Ministry’s COVID-19 Dashboard for March 21.

Meanwhile, 64 new cases were recorded from 996 tests conducted. These new cases were recorded in Regions Three (five cases), Four (43 cases), Six (one case), Seven (12 cases), Nine (one case) and 10 (two cases). The newly infected persons are 18 men and 46 women.

Importantly, nine more persons have recovered after being diagnosed with COVID-19, taking the overall number of recoveries to 8,498. The total number of persons diagnosed with this disease since March last year is 9,649. There are 12 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 57 persons in institutional isolation, 867 persons in home isolation and 13 persons in institutional quarantine. This means that there are 949 active cases in Guyana.

All Guyanese are urged to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 emergency measures, which emphasise the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving home, the importance of maintaining the six-foot physical distance from others, and the need for good hand hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If you or anyone you know is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 immediately or visit the Ministry of Health at www.health.gov.gy