Linden pensioners expected to access pension hassle-free

— residents complain of water issues, Coomacka needs ambulance

LOCAL Government and Regional Development Minister, Nigel Dharamlall, on Wednesday, visited several communities in Region 10 and addressed a number of issues faced by residents of the locality.

The communities visited by the minister were Three Friends, Coomacka Mines, Old England-Siberia, Nottinghamshire, Spikeland and Bamia, as part of the government’s ‘taking government to the people’ style of governance, to consult with residents to be able to address their concerns.

The minister was accompanied by Dexter Harding and Gem Narine, COuncillors of Region 10 Regional Democratic Council (RDC); Dwight John, Regional Executive Officer; Phillip Fordyce, Community Development Officer and Karen Roopchand, Deputy Chief Planning Officer at the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development.

“I think that in Region 10, in this area, especially, there is a need for greater interaction with the government. It is apparent that the entire Region 10 has suffered from lack of quality leadership and it is our intention to work with the residents of different areas to ensure that we are able to alleviate their conditions,” Dharamlall told the Guyana Chronicle.

One of the predominate issues raised by residents of the communities pertained to access to potable water. In Bamia, residents highlighted that they are forced to pay as much as $3,500 for a tank of water as they have no access to potable water. The sum they are paying is too high, they said.

Potable water was also a major issue for residents of Three Friends, who noted that diseases such as malaria, typhoid and dengue are rampant in the community.

This is reportedly due to no access to potable water, and residents having to resort to nearby lakes for their water supply.

They also raised a concern in relation to health services in the community, noting that there are no trained workers stationed at the community health post, and a lack of medical supplies.

AMBULANCE NEEDED

Water issues persisted in the Coomacka mines as well, but a more pressing issue which was raised by Bernadette Torres, the supervisor and a nurse at the Coomacka Health Centre, was that of an extension to the health facility and the provision of an ambulance for residents in the mining district.

Torres told the Guyana Chronicle that when faced with a situation which requires an ambulance, in the wet season, it takes over one hour for one to arrive from the Linden Hospital Complex. She also noted that the health centre is in need of an extension, and should be adequately equipped with drugs to be able to serve the 1,065 residents who reside in Coomacka alone.

“I know for a fact that in the last government it was since 2017 when they last imported drugs and medical supplies into the country and that has created the problem that we currently have. We have already begun the importation and as soon as that process is complete we will be able to have all of the facilities with adequate drugs and supplies,” Dharamlall told this publication.

Residents also complained of employment opportunities within their communities. The minister urged them to get involved in their community development, and to bid for projects which will in turn create employment opportunities for persons in the community.

“I have spoken to the RDC already and I would like for people of the different communities to get contracts that would create more jobs, that is a core commitment we have, as a government we would like to see locals get more contracts, we would like to see more people get employed,” Dharamlall said.

Dharmalall mandated that the regional councillors assist persons to become Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and National Insurance Scheme (NIS) compliant.

The minister made an announcement that the community enhancement stipend will see an increase from $25,000 to $35,000, as he recognised that the current sum is not adequate for officers to execute their mandate.

HASSLE-FREE

He also noted that pensioners in the mining district should not have to travel long distances to receive their pensions, and as such, he will see that pensions are delivered to pensioners to ease the hassle.

“I know for a fact that we have begun in some communities, to take pension in some communities rather than pensioners have to travel distances, so it is one of the things I would like to see be done in Region 10 and I will speak to my colleague minister and the REO to ensure the staff come out in the remote areas to pay pension instead of pensioners have to go out and face the hassle,” Dharamlall said.

Residents also raised other concerns pertaining to electricity, logging concessions, street lighting, sporting facilities, information and communications technology (ICT) hubs and drainage and irrigation issues.

Minister Dharamlall noted the concerns of the residents and immediately addressed those he could have by contacting the various authorities with responsibility to deal with the issues.

The other issues, he assured that he will raise with the various subject ministers to have them addressed.

“I hope that after coming out of today’s mission that we have been able to resolve many of these issues and the issues we couldn’t resolve today I am going to agitate for it amongst my colleague ministers and hopefully they’ll be able to lend support to the wider development of Region 10,” he said.