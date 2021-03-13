THAG introduces new branding strategy, logo

IN an endeavour to revamp their public image and organisational strategy, the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) has announced the implementation of a new logo and branding strategy.

This move is expected to assist in the growth and development of the organisation.

THAG President Mitra Ramkumar, in a press release, detailed that the change arose from the need for the company to revisit the methodologies previously employed in public engagement, information dissemination, and representation of their members’ interests.

The new and modern design, the press release further noted, represents the revitaliasation of THAG’s vision and outlook, and firmly establishes their contribution to Guyana’s tourism development, as well as that of its members.

Created in 1991, the existing logo was a hand-drawn design epitomising the association’s vision and commitment to the Guyana Tourism Product’s growth. It had served as the beacon and North Star for tourism operations through both rough and smooth waters.

As the voice of the private sector, allied, tourism and hospitality enterprises in Guyana, THAG lobbied and delivered meaningful changes to the local industry and the operations it represents.

The new logo, created by Kevin Daby of Grand Coastal Hotel, presents a crisp design, which is easily recognisable at a glance. It speaks to 29 years of growth and efficient service delivery as the voice of the tourism industry in Guyana, a yardstick the organisation continues to maintain.

Today, THAG continues to serve as the voice of the tourism industry, and a representative at the table with the Government of Guyana, on behalf of the private sector enterprises. THAG’s expanded mandate now includes project management; promotion and advertising of member services; fundraising and resource mobilization; revenue management; human resource development; business support development to new operators; education and awareness; networking, and business referrals. Eight operators benefit directly from the association.

The Tourism and Hospitality Association has expressed its commitment to enhancing the prosperity of Guyana’s tourism and hospitality industry through strong member engagement, effective advocacy, and the provision of valued initiatives and services that raise industry standards. These standards will also empower people, while promoting high-quality, sustainable tourism.

Within the next few months, THAG plans to rollout domestic promotion plans, a social media marketing initiative, and THAG events, including Guyana Restaurant Week 2021. Subsidiary service-related sites such as Guyana Restaurant Week, THAG Tourism Development Fund and their annual magazine production: EXPLORE GUYANA, will bear the new logo, and can be viewed on THAG’s new website: www.thag.com.