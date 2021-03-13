$140M for water improvement on East Bank

AS the government continues to forge ahead with its vision for adequate and sustainable housing for all Guyanese, the role of water access and treatment cannot be understated.

This was emphasised by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal during a tour of facilities operated by Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) along the East Bank of Demerara corridor on Friday.

“We have as part of our housing drive the necessity to expand our water supply…. It is important because we here at housing encourage persons that once you have your allocation you can commence your construction and we want to ensure that they have the necessary level of service,” the minister stated.

Minister Croal was accompanied by GWI’s Chief Executive Officer, Shaik Baksh; Executive Director of Projects, Aubrey Roberts; Head of Filed Services (ag), Carlos Rodrigues; Regional Manager, Orlando Benjamin and several other officials.

Sites visited included the Grove Water Treatment Plant, Covent Garden Water Treatment Plant, Samatta Point, Kaneville and Grove Housing Scheme, where the minister and team also interacted with residents.

Site visits were also conducted at a Prospect and Providence, where two new wells will be drilled to provide better water access to residents in the area.

With the new wells and rehabilitation works set for the Grove/Diamond Water Treatment Plant and interconnected systems, over $140 million will be injected into the housing and water sector in East Bank alone, with tenders for the drilling of the well expected to open in the coming weeks.

The minister also noted that over the past few years, water treatment has been neglected in the area and the plans outlined are expected to increase water pressure and other issues faced by residents.

“It’s not only about putting the wells but also about having the necessary treatment plants… GWI has over 22,000 customers [in] East Bank alone so we’ll have to keep improving the system and keep improving the level of work provided,” said Minister Croal.

Meanwhile, CEO of GWI, Baksh has voiced his support in executing the ministry’s agenda.

“GWI is in full support of the Ministry of Housing and the massive housing drive on the East Bank corridor in particular… We want to ensure that there is a good production in water and this year, with the drilling of a well at Providence and later the drilling of a well at Prospect. So, with those two wells we will have enough production of water for all the housing development that is taking place this year and next year,” the GWI CEO assured.

He added, “what is important is top give them treated water, this is the demand of the our customers and the population and the government has made available monies this year to rehabilitate treatment plants in Eccles – that has been partially completed already and people are receiving water to our health standards – then we go to Grove [and] within another two months by the end of May/June and then also to Prospect.”

Works have also begun at Providence, where the CEO says GWI is awaiting additional equipment to continue their plans.

The CEO further assured that by end of year, residents along the East Bank will see substantial improvement in services, more so in Samatta Point and Providence.

Overall Minister Croal noted that the coastal water treatment is to see significant improvement over the next few years with the implementation of a strategic plan created by GWI to bring treated water from 52 per cent to at least 90 per cent.