Minister Persaud, Harmon comfort family of Sophia boy killed by bandit

HUMAN Services and Social Security Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, on Friday, visited the family of 11-year-old, Anthony Cort, who was shot dead by a bandit in C’ Field, Sophia during a robbery on Thursday.

She offered words of comfort to the mother and father who were in pain and reeling from the loss of their only son.

Minister Persaud extended support to the family during this difficult time and after. She expressed condolences on behalf of the Government of Guyana, as she sat down and spent time with the mother, Denise McPherson.

The child’s father expressed his pain at losing his son.

He advised other parents to question where their children acquire certain things from if they did not purchase it from their own hard work. He also appealed for something to be done about the rampant drugs and substance abuse seen in society, which is driving crime among youngsters.

Also visiting the family to offer support and comfort was Opposition Leader, Joseph Harmon. The Opposition Leader and Human Services Minister both spent time with the child’s mother, Denise McPherson and father.

The Guyana Police Force has launched a massive manhunt to apprehend the suspects of the robbery and murder.

Reports indicate that the boy and his mother were at the home of a businesswoman when two armed men invaded the property and stole a quantity of cash and jewellery.

The boy was in the upper flat and a number of persons in the bottom flat at the time of the robbery.

According to reports, the bandits ordered the victims to the upper flat of the house. The boy reportedly exited the bedroom at the same time and one of the bandits opened fire, hitting him in the left shoulder.

Realising it was only a child, the bandits fled the scene, jumping the back fence of the yard, making good their escape. Emergency services were summoned and they pronounced the child dead at the scene.

A 9mm spent shell was found close to the child’s body.