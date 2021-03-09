‘Nasty man’ appeals 51-year sentence for ‘Warlock’ murder

DELON Henry, called “Nasty Man”, who is currently serving 51 years’ imprisonment for the 2015 murder of Dexter Griffith at “Warlock” East Ruimveldt, has moved to the Court of Appeal to challenge his conviction and sentence.

In 2018, Henry was found guilty by a 12-member jury for the September 29, 2015, execution style killing of Griffith and was sentenced by Justice Sandil Kissoon at the Demerara High Court

Recently, Henry, with the aid of his attorney Glen Hanoman, filed an appeal to challenge his conviction and the severity of the sentence. A date has not been set for hearing.

According to reports, on the day in question, at approximately 19.30hrs, Griffith was sitting on a chair in front of his house in East Ruimveldt when Henry went up to him with a firearm and shot him.

Griffith managed to get up and tried to run but fell into a drain and was picked up and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he was pronounced dead. A post-mortem report presented by Dr. Nehaul Singh said Griffith died from shock and haemorrhage due to multiple gunshot wounds.

In 2006, Henry was jailed for a series of robberies and released in 2014. He was back in court again in 2015 for his alleged involvement in Griffith’s murder.